Anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin: Protester succumbs to injuries after five months, toll rises to 14

India Asian News International Oct 16, 2018 15:48:33 IST

Chennai: A person, who got injured during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi district in May, died last night taking the toll in the incident to 14.

Police personnel baton charge at a protestor demanding the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin. PTI

Justine was in the coma for past five months. On 22 May, 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

The people were protesting against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government on 28 May ordered the closure of the plant. In August, the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the police firing.


