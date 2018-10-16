Anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin: Protester succumbs to injuries after five months, toll rises to 14

Chennai: A person, who got injured during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi district in May, died last night taking the toll in the incident to 14.

Justine was in the coma for past five months. On 22 May, 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

The people were protesting against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government on 28 May ordered the closure of the plant. In August, the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the police firing.