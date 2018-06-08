Anti-Pakistan protests held in Jammu over security reasons in state days before Rajnath Singh's visit to the border

Jammu: Protests were held by some organisations in Jammu over security situation in Jammu and Kashmir during which they demanded handing over of Kashmir to the Army.

Carrying banner "crush Pakistan", the protests, led by Jammu West Assembly movement President Sunil Dimple, held anti-Pakistan slogan for resorting to shelling on border and killing 47 people and injuring 130 others in 2018. "Kashmir should be handed over to the Army as situation is worsening in the region,” Dimple said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the border areas to reach out to the people and meet some local delegations at Jammu on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Dimple said that the protests were held against Pakistan for creating terror on border. They will also hold dharna to convey the message to the Union Home Minister that it was not the time to celebrate iftar parties, but to take hard steps in Jammu and Kashmir. Dimple appealed to Singh to stay on the International Border (IB) for a night in Arnia, RS Pura sectors with the people and know their hardships.

He said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Singh are “enjoying the iftar parties” when our security jawans are sacrificing their lives on the borders and people in the Line of Control (LoC) are dying due to Pakistan shelling.

Another organisation, Kashmiri Migrant Relief Holders and Overaged Youth held protests in support of the demand of increase in relief money and rehabilitation of overaged youth of the community.

They raised anti-government slogans and alleged that the prime minister and the home minister are reaching out to anti-India forces of separatists, stone-pelters and Hurriyat conference in Kashmir during their visit, but forget the displaced Kashmiri migrants.