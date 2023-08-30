Anti-Hindu mindset, says BJP as Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt cuts festive holidays in schools

The government of Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reduced the holiday period of major festivals for government schools from 23 to 11 days during the festive season.

According to a notification released by Bihar government, students will only get two holidays in September, four in October, four in November, and one in December.

Bihar Education Department reduces the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September to December. pic.twitter.com/Qe6BlAXqh8 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

Incidentally, a holiday for Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated over two days — 30 and 31 August — is most likely cancelled in the state as the dates have not been included in the list.

Students will get only one day holiday on 31 August to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Changes in Bihar school holiday list

There is a norm in the Bihar Education Department that there should be 220 working days in school. As per reports, to ensure the same, the state education department-led by KK Pathak has canceled the Raksha Bandhan, Haritalika Vrat Teej, Jiutiya, Vishwakarma Puja, Krishna Janmashtami, Bhai Dooj, Guru Nanak Jayanti holidays.

According to the previous holiday list, schools in Bihar were given six days holiday for Durga Puja which has now been reduced to three days including a Sunday.

Also, this year a single day holiday has been declared for Diwali (12 November), Chitragupta Puja (15 November).

Chhath Puja holiday will be on 19 and 20 November.

'Sign of anti-Hindu mindset': Sushil Modi

Slamming the Bihar government for its new list of holidays for schools in the state, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Modi said: "This is the sign of anti-Hindu mindset. In Bihar 'Chhath' is celebrated in every household... If the schools will open which child will go to school on these festivals? The government should take back its decision without any delay."

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Bihar Education Department reducing the number of festive holidays in government schools says, "This is the sign of anti-Hindu mindset. In Bihar 'Chath' is celebrated in every household... If the schools will open which… pic.twitter.com/cXvrRfD4xN — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

Bihar teachers protest over new school holidays list

Teachers in Bihar's Kishanganj held a protest on Wednesday against the state government's decision to cut festive holidays for government schools.

VIDEO | Teachers stage a protest in Bihar's Kishanganj against the state government's decision to cut festive holidays for government schools. "Holidays were not cancelled in any other district of Bihar except here (Kishanganj). We have come here to hand a memorandum to the… pic.twitter.com/uSvFTnyorY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023

"Holidays were not cancelled in any other district of Bihar except here (Kishanganj). We have come here to hand a memorandum to the District Education Officer and demand to show us the written directive that led to the cancellation of Raksha Bandhan holiday," said Raghibur Rahman, District President of Bihar State Teachers' Association.

