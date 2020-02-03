Anti-CAA protests: After three incidents of firing at demonstration sites, Rapid Action Force deployed at Shaheen Bagh sit-in

New Delhi: Rapid Action Force was on Monday deployed near Shaheen Bagh area where a protest has been underway since December last year, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

This comes after the third incident of firing in the Jamia Nagar area, when a bike-borne man fired a shot in the air near Jamia University's gate number 5 on Sunday around 11.30 pm. The gunman was riding pillion and the two then escaped towards the Holy Family Hospital.

Delhi Police: Deployment of a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Shaheen Bagh is a part of a routine security measure. https://t.co/7B7Pw5U0TR — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi police have said that the deployment is a routine affair. Meanwhile, a person, who supplied the firearm to the 'minor shooter' who fired near Jamia, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody till 28 February, Delhi Police said.

The man has been identified as Ajeet (25), who is a wrestler by profession from Sahajpur village in Aligarh district.(ANI)

