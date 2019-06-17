'Another strike on Pakistan': India's World Cup win had social media buzzing; Amit Shah, Mehbooba Mufti add to humour

India bagged another victory against Pakistan on Sunday, trouncing the team in Match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was a comfortable 89-run win for the Virat Kohli-led squad at Old Trafford in Manchester. Rohit Sharma scored another ton and Kuldeep Yadav left Pakistani batsmen flummoxed, turning the match into a lopsided affair.

Pakistan, chasing a stiff 337-run target, were already down six wickets when rain played spoilsport after 35 overs. At that time, they had managed just 166 runs, nowhere near the DLS par-score of 252. The match resumed as a 40-over one with a new target of 302, leaving Sarfaraz Ahmed's side with the impossible task of scoring over 100 runs in just five overs.

Naturally, the whole of India was ecstatic with the victory. Social media was abuzz with witty catchphrases, and even political leaders chipped in.

"Another strike on Pakistan by Team India, and the result is the same," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted soon after India vs Pakistan match ended with celebrations on Kohli's side.

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "Pakistan lost, but they surely made Twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour."

Congrats to #IndianCricketTeam for a terrific performance & making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

"And yet again..." tweeted the Aam Aadmi Party, following its tweet with tree tricolours.

And yet again... 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Our boys are unstoppable now.

Congratulations team. Way to go!💪🏻#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/30vgbmhecq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 16, 2019

Other political leaders also congratulated Team India for its magnificent show. Among them were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of several states, including Ashok Gehlot, Vijay Rupani HD Kumaraswamy and Devendra Fadnavis.

Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2019

Congratulations #TeamIndia for a spectacular victory! It was a remarkable feat by #RohitSharma, #Rahul @imVkohli, #Kuldeep and the entire team. Special congratulations to #viratkohli for surpassing SachinTendulkar's record of fastest 11k runs in ODI#INDvPAK #CWC2019 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 16, 2019

Great going #TeamIndia !!! What a game ! So proud ! Congratulations for this super important win! #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/qXtoYj3MFU — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 16, 2019

Dear Pakistan - Baap baap hota hain#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/bQ8lzN6R2Q — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 16, 2019

India's next World Cup clash is against Afghanistan on 22 June at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.