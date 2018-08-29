You are here:
Another gem from Tripura CM: Introducing ducks in water bodies will increase oxygen levels, claims Biplab Deb

India FP Staff Aug 29, 2018 07:12:29 IST

Heard this one? Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb is betting that more ducks in Tripura's water bodies will do swimmingly well for the fish there. And, how's that? Ducks' swimming, Deb claims, would raise oxygen levels for the fish. Deb is only too willing to put some skin in the game - he wants to distribute 50,000 white ducklings on a subsidised rate to fishermen who live nearby and villagers across Tripura.

A video post of Deb’s speech is flying at top speed on social media channels.

File image of Tripura CM Biplab Deb. Twitter@BJPBiplab

“When 50,000 white ducks swim in water, they will look beautiful and increase oxygen levels in the water bodies,” Deb said at a boat race inaugural in Rudrasagar, an artificial lake about 50 km from Agartala.

While on the subject of ducks and their droppings, Deb jabbed at the the previous Left Front government for damaging the old village culture of rearing ducks and poultry. “CPI(M) activists would force people to attend their frequent rallies, hardly giving them time to for rearing fowls. I want every rural family in Tripura to rear four-five ducks, which will help meet protein and vitamin requirements of children,” he said.

Deb’s style of statecraft packs in more than mere ducks and their oxygenation capabilities. In April 2018, Deb claimed that the internet and satellite existed since the time of the Mahabharata - marking one of his early journeys into social media virality networks.


Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 07:12 AM

