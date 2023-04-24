In an unfortunate turn of events, another cheetah from the lot of 12 brought from South Africa to India in February this year, has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The six-year-old male cheetah identified as Uday has reportedly died due to ill health, however, an autopsy would confirm the cause of his death. Notably, this came just a month after another cheetah named Sasha died at the park due to renal failure. After Sasha and Uday, the park presently has 10 cheetahs left who are yet to be released in the wild. They are presently in the acclimatisation enclosure, a pre-release compound, and the decision over releasing them in the wild will be taken after around a month.

Meanwhile, speaking about Uday, the forest officials found the cheetah in a lethargic state following which he was taken for treatment. However, he died during treatment at around 4 PM on Sunday (23 April).

“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away,” principal chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan told news agency PTI.

Chauhan further added that Uday was found in a lethargic state in the morning during a routine check. Two hours later, he lost consciousness and was then shifted to an isolation ward for further treatment, where he died.

While the officials are waiting for the autopsy results to determine the cause of the cheetah’s death, Vincent Van Der Merwe, a South African cheetah expert said that Uday was suffering from chronic stress.

Release of cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park

Earlier in September last year, the first lot of eight cheetahs was brought to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa’s Namibia. Following that, the second lot of 12 cheetahs, comprising seven males and five females, was brought to the park in February this year. They were released in the acclimatisation enclosure and are yet to be released in the wild.

Notably, the animals were brought into the country in a bid to reintroduce cheetahs, almost seven decades after they became extinct.