Anna University Results 2018: April, May re-evaluation results released on aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University has released the result of the Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) exams conducted in April and May. The students can check their result on the official websites of Anna University — aucoe.annauniv.edu and coe1.annauniv.edu.

How to check the results:

- Go to the official websites, aucoe.annauniv.edu , coe1.annauniv.edu.

- Click on the results link "UG/PG/Ph.D. Results - April/May 2018 Examinations".

- Enter your Registration number (in some cases the candidates will have to enter their date of birth too).

- Submit and check your results.

- Download the result for further reference.

These are the direct links to check UG/PG Results by Marks and UG/PG Results by Grade.

If the server of Anna University is not responding, the students are advised to check the results after some time. There is a chance that the websites may not respond when large number of candidates tries to access the results at the same time.

Anna University had declared the first semester results of UG and PG exams held in January on February, reported NDTV.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.