The decision was taken after a meeting conducted by the university with the principals of the affiliated colleges

The Anna University, Chennai is likely to conduct the re-examinations for engineering students in the first week of June. Earlier, the exam was slated to start from 17 May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The students of semester third, fifth and seventh can appear for these optional re-appear tests to improve their scores.

The decision was taken after a meeting conducted by the university with the principals of the affiliated colleges.

As per a report in The Times of India, the following decisions have been taken in the meeting related to the exams:

- The re-exam will be held in offline mode

- A maximum of 30 pages can be utilised by a student to answer

- Old question paper pattern will be followed

- The question paper will be of 100 marks

- The time duration of exams will be of 3 hours each

- All the affiliated colleges will receive the question paper 30 minutes before the exam time

This year, a total of 4.25 lakh students had appeared for the Anna University semester exams. Of which, the results for 2.3 lakh students were declared. All other candidates are suspected of indulging in malpractices.

Hence, their result has been withheld.

In another notification, the university has decided to provide three more chances to those candidates who have not been able to complete their degree admitted from 1990 onwards.

Currently, all the staff members, faculty members, technical and non-technical staff, and all other related members of the university are working from home till 24 May.

Online classes are being conducted for students as per the order of the government of Tamil Nadu.