The Anna University has postponed the re-examinations which were scheduled to be held from 3 May. The decision was taken as a one-time measure in view of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The new or revised dates of the re-test will be announced soon on the official website.

“It is informed that the Retest will not begin on May 3rd 2021. The new retest date will be announced shortly with revised Time Table,” a statement on the university website reads.

Students who were unable to appear for the semester exams earlier would have appeared for the retests from 3 May through online mode.

Further, the university asserted that students can refer to course material as well as from the web. “However, getting answers from others in any way or form and group discussions will be considered as malpractice,” the notice stated.

Earlier, the university had announced that the April/May 2021 theory end-semester exams will be open book type online invigilated for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. Also, this would be for all semesters.

Not just Anna University, IIT Madras has also postponed their semester examinations and even online test. According to a press release, an official said that the new dates of the examination will be announced later after considering how the pandemic situation is taken care of or handled.

To check the latest updates or information about Anna University examinations, students are advised to visit the official website regularly.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, most of the universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu and across the country have deferred examinations for the semester of 2021.