Anna Hazare to fast for formation of Lokpal and Lokayuktas from 30 January; says strike not against 'a party or person'

Ralegan Siddhi: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Tuesday announced to start his fast for the formation of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states from 30 January, also the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

Hazare said that he decided to sit on a fast at his village Ralegan Siddhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has failed to put in place a competent Lokpal to effectively deal with the menace of corruption. “It has been five years now, but the Modi led government at the Centre is making excuses. If they wanted, they could have done the needful by now,” said Hazare.

As per the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central level, while a Lokayukta will be set up in each state. “I will begin my hunger strike from my village Ralegan Siddhi. However, I will not be fasting against a party or a person. I will be protesting for the betterment of the nation,” said Hazare.

Earlier Hazare had said that if the Lokpal would have been appointed, then cases like Rafale would not have occurred. “It is a revolutionary bill under which every officer will be investigated if citizens complaint against them,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Lokpal Search Committee to complete its task of short-listing the names for Lokpal by February end and submit the list for consideration to the Selection Committee. Now, the apex court will hear the plea on 7 March.

