Anil Deshmukh taken for medical examination; to appear before special PMLA court today
The former state home minister was arrested by the ED on Monday in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh, former home minister of Maharashtra who was arrested in a money laundering case, has been taken for medical examination from the ED office, prior to appearing before special PMLA Court today.
The Mumbai Court on 2 November, remanded Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate's custody for four days ie, till 6 November.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned former state home minister Anil Deshmukh's son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning on Friday in connection with the money laundering case. The said questioning took place yesterday.
Deshmukh was arrested by the agency on Monday in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh arrested by ED in money laundering case after over 12 hours questioning
The case against the former Maharashtra home minister was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh