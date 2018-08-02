Angry over police brutality in Andhra Pradesh, mob thrashes sub-inspector, three constables inside Nellore police station

A sub-inspector and three constables were beaten up inside Rapur police station in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district by some people who barged in, on Wednesday night. The mob was angry that the sub-inspector had called three people in for interrogation and allegedly beaten them up. The incident inside the police station was captured on mobile phones.

Police said more than 150 people belonging to a local colony at Rapur village stormed the local police station on coming to know that the police were allegedly torturing four residents of their colony, including three women in connection with a monetary dispute, Hindustan Times reported.

Allegedly, they ransacked the police station, dragged Rapur police sub-inspector B Lakshman Rao and beat him up. They also thrashed three constables, who tried to stop the mob. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Babu said that the victims were admitted to the hospital, according to NDTV.

"We had detained one man because he was drunk and had sent him to the hospital to get a certificate to complete one formality. However, the locals questioned the move to send him to the hospital and picked up a fight. They attacked the police station and dragged the SI out. The SI suffered a head injury while 3 constables also suffered minor injuries," the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deccan Chronicle reported.

"We will take stringent action against all those who attacked the police station and the policemen," he said. Additional police forces from neighbouring police stations rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The incident was caused due to a dispute over money taken as a loan by three — Pichaiah, Kanakamma and Lakshmamma from a 'Joseph'. When the three expressed their inability to repay the loan, Joseph lodged a complaint with the Rapur police on Wednesday.

Hindustan Times reported that in the evening, the police brought the three men along with another youth Penchalaiah to the police station for questioning. The villagers alleged that the police had subjected them to third-degree torture in the name of interrogation and one of them, Pichaiah suffered serious internal injuries.