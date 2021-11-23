Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Significance, rituals, timing; here's all you need to know

When a Chaturthi falls in Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the Moon, it is called the Sankashti Chaturthi

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival where devotees worship Lord Ganesha. When a Chaturthi falls in Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the Moon, it is called the Sankashti Chaturthi. This festival is usually celebrated by Ganesha devotees with pomp and enthusiasm. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, 23 November.

The northern and southern parts of India, both celebrate Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi but the festival is observed on a grand scale in state of Maharashtra.

People believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha and fasting on this day will give them the merit of Sankashti (freedom from difficulties) throughout the year.

Devotees of Lord Ganesha fast on Chaturthi and break their fast after the moon is sighted. The day is considered auspicious and devotees seek blessing of the god to help get rid of obstacles in their life as Ganesha is worshipped as the lord of intelligence.

Why is it celebrated?

According to mythology, Angarki was Lord Ganesha's devotee and she worshipped him with a pure heart. Lord Ganesha was pleased by her devotion and he appeared before her. Angarki expressed a desire to be associated with the god and he gave her a gift, that is, whenever a Chaturthi falls on Tuesday, it would be referred to as Angarki Chaturthi.

Celebrations

Devotees take a bath, wear clean clothes and make preparations for puja. Lord Ganesha is worshipped with an incense lamp and Om Ganeshaya Namah is chanted. Other Vedic mantras devoted to the elephant-headed god are also chanted.

Diyas are also lit in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol. Worshippers recite the story of Lord Ganesha, in his remembrance. Laddus, modaks and other sweets, which were considered to be the god's favourite, are offered to him on this occasion.

Many devotees perform pujas to please the Moon as well. Flowers, rice, sandalwood and water, all these are offered to the Moon and blessings are sought.

Tithi Timings

Chaturthi Tithi begins – 10:26 pm on 22 November

Chaturthi Tithi ends – 12:55 am on 24 November

Moonrise on the day of Sankashti – 9:08 pm

