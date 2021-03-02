Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha; check moonrise timings in your city here
On Sankashti Chaturthi, worshipers will observe a fast and break it only after offering prayers to Lord Ganesha following the moon rise
The day of Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The Sankashti Chaturthi tithi starts on 2 March at 05:46 am and it ends on March 3 at 2:59 am.
It's also called Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi when it falls in the month of Phalguna, according to the Purnimant calendar.
On Tuesday, 2 March, worshipers will observe a fast and break it only after offering prayers to Lord Ganesha following the moon rise. When the occasion falls on a Tuesday, it's also called Angarika Chaturthi, considered particularly auspicious among all the Sanakashti days.
The moonrise or Chandrodaya is of particular importance, for they can't break their fast before it. Here's a list of cities with moonrise timings:
City-wise Moonrise Timing
Mumbai 9:53 PM
Navi Mumbai 9:52 PM
Hyderabad 9:29 PM
Vishakhapatnam 9:09 PM
Nashik 9:50 PM
Nagpur 9:28 PM
Indore 9:43 PM
Pune 9:48 PM
Chennai 9:19 PM
Coimbatore 9:31 PM
Bengaluru 9:30 PM
Mysuru 9:33 PM
Thiruvananthapuram 9:30 PM
Delhi 9:41 PM
Bhubaneshwar 9:00 PM
Bhopal 9:36 PM
Kanpur 9:26 PM
Chandigarh 9:44 PM
Surat 9:54 PM
Ahmedabad 9:56 PM
Jaipur 9:46 PM
Udaipur 9:53 PM
Jodhpur 9:57 PM
Guwahati 8:38 PM
Kolkata 8:50 PM
According to Hindu beliefs, Angarak, who was the son of Mother Earth and Bharadwaj Rishi, was a great bhakt (devotee) of Lord Ganesha. He repeatedly prayed to the Lord and asked for his blessings. The Lord answered his call and blessed him on Magh Krishna Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha also asked Angarak to make a wish. To this, Angarak only wished for his name to be associated with Lord Ganesha forever. The wish was granted. Lord Ganesha said any worshipper who prays on Angarika Chaturthi will have his wishes granted.
And ever since that day, Magh Krishna Chaturthi has come to be known as Angarak Chaturthi.
Devotees believe Lord Ganesh will answer their call just as he granted the wish of Angarak rishi. Since Ganesha, the Supreme Lord of intelligence, epitomises someone who removes all the impediments, the devotees believe that observing a fast and offering prayers would help rid themselves of all the problems they are facing in their lives.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Diwali 2020: Festival of lights to be celebrated on 14 November; significance of the day and puja timings this year
Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama and Sita to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, but some celebrate the festival to honour the return of Pandavas after 12 years of vanvas
Mumbai's biggest Ganesh festival Lalbaugcha Raja cancelled as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in city
Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most grand pandals set up during Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada.
Ganesh Chaturthi: How social media expressed its love for modaks and Bappa
The ten day Hindu festival to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi kick started across the country and social media users shared all the buzz around the festive occasion with traditional idols, delicious modaks and dhols dominating the news feed.