Andhra school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old in Krishna district, case filed under SC/ST Act

Machilipatnam: A 40-year-old government school teacher was taken into custody on Thursday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl student at Agiripalli Elementary School in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

On Tuesday evening, the girl complained to her mother of physical pain and told her about the incident. Doctors in Nuzvid provided first aid to the girl and referred her to Vijayawada Hospital for further treatment.

The girl’s mother on Thursday lodged a complaint at Agiripalli Police Station, following which the accused, K Venkateswara Rao, was arrested.

"Rao is in our custody. The investigation is on," said Agiripalli Sub-inspector V Esubu. Cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and SC and ST Atrocity Act have been registered against Rao.

"The accused has been suspended from service with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry into the incident has also been ordered," said District Education Officer MV Rajya Lakshmi.

