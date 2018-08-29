Andhra Pradesh politicians, TDP cadres mourn Nandamuri Harikrishna's death; Chandrababu Naidu says 'tragic death is deep loss'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday condoled the demise of former MP and Telugu Desam politburo member Nandamuri Harikrishna in a road accident in Nalgonda district.

Leader of opposition in the Assembly YS Jaganmohan Reddy and a host of other leaders also mourned the former minister's death.

Harikrishna was the son of TDP founder NT Rama Rao and brother-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu.

He served as Transport Minister under Chandrababu in the united Andhra Pradesh in 1996 but later fell out with him and floated Anna TDP in 1998.

A few years later, he reconciled and returned to the TDP. He served as Rajya Sabha member from 2008 and resigned from the House in late 2013 protesting the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

"Beginning as a child artist, Harikrishna donned many roles in Telugu movies and endeared himself to people. As a political leader too, he rendered commendable services. His tragic death is a deep loss to the TDP and the state," the chief minister said in a statement.

"Shocked at the sudden demise of Nandamuri Harikrishna. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members," Jagan said in a tweet.

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief ministers N China Rajappa, KE Krishna Murthy, minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, state TDP president KK Venkat Rao, party MPs, legislators and other leaders also expressed grief over the politburo member's death.

Harikrishna, 62, was going to attend a wedding this morning when his car rammed into the divider on the Nalgonda Highway and flipped on the other side, police said.