AP Police Constable Result 2019: APSLPRB releases merit list; check slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Constable Result 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) released the merit list for the police constable recruitment examination on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on slprb.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'download merit list'.

Step 3: A PDF file will be displayed on the screen, with names of candidates who cleared the examination.

Step 4: Download and keep a print out for further reference.

The final written examination was held on 17 March and its answer key was released on 19 March.

The examination was held after a 2018 notification was released to fill 2,723 posts for SCT PC (Civil) for both men and women, SCT PC (AR) for both men and women, SCT PC (APSP) for men in the police department and warders for both men and women in prisons and correctional department, and firemen in the Andhra Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department.