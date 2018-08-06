You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Andhra Pradesh Police arrest 28-year-old man after he kills three sons by throwing them into river in Gangadhara Nellore

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 22:50:12 IST

Tirupati: A 28-year old man allegedly killed his three young sons, including a toddler, by throwing them into a deep pool of water in a river, about 70 km from here, police said.

Venkatesh, a lorry driver and stated to be an alcoholic, was arrested Monday, they said adding the motive for the shocking act was under investigation.

He had thrown the children - aged six, three and ten months - into the river at Gangadhara Nellore Sunday.

The incident came to light after locals spotted the bodies of the children floating in the water Monday morning and informed police.

After investigations, police arrested the man, who was allegedly found in an inebriated condition.

"The man had two wives as his first wife did not have any children", they said.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 22:50 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores