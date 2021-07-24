Andhra Pradesh man builds bronze statue of pet dog on its fifth death anniversary
Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao from Krishna district had groomed the dog for over nine years. His family has been observing the pet's death anniversary every year
There is a saying which rightly goes "Dogs are humans' best friend" and so does this story that proves it all. Among the many pet animals, dogs are said to be the most loyal companions of humans. To commemorate his deceased dog's fifth death anniversary, a man from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district erected a bronze statue of it.
The man identified as Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao believes that his dog was like a family member and the loss was significant, painful, and distressing. So, to keep his memory alive, the man erected a bronze statue of the canine to express his love on its death anniversary.
According to news agency ANI, Rao and his family took care of the dog for over nine years before it passed away five years ago. Since the dog's demise, the family has been observing the death anniversary every year.
Sharing his thoughts, Rao told ANI, "We considered this animal as our own child. We brought up this animal for many years. It had been cooperative and loyal throughout its life. We are observing the fifth death anniversary today as it is our responsibility."
Andhra: Bronze statue of dog erected on its fifth death anniversary
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/tyf1ZEaSFG#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/7f1Byl4ZjI
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 22, 2021
Apart from the statue, the family also offered special prayers and arranged a lunch for the villagers on the fifth death anniversary of their dog.
