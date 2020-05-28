Andhra Pradesh intermediate exam to be held in June; board issues guidelines, including social distancing and use of masks

AP Intermediate Exam | The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has announced that the exam for the second year intermediate students will be held in June. It has also announced a set of guidelines for the conduct of the examination which include mandatory use of face masks.

The notification mentions that the exams for Modern Language II, and Geography II for second year intermediate students will be held on June 3.

According to a report in NDTV, the exams were originally scheduled to be held on 23 March, but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The examination will be held in the same centres allotted earlier and with the same hall ticket.

All principals have been asked to inform students to reach their respective centres at 9 am on the day of the examination.

Students are to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. They have been asked to use a tissue or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing and bring their own sanitizer.

The guidelines for chief superintendent say that they have to ensure that no crowd gathers while checking hall tickets before allowing students to enter the exam centre. They have also been asked to keep a stock of face masks and sanitizers to issue to students and staff.

The chief superintendent needs to ensure that students keep a distance of 6 feet and each student is allotted a seat on one desk. The examination hall must be sanitized before and after examination, according to the guidelines.