Andhra Pradesh inter hall tickets 2019 for 1st, 2nd year released; check at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the admit cards of the first and second year examinations on Sunday. The students can download their admit cards through the official website - bieap.gov.in and also through - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

According to The Indian Express, the examination for Class 11 will start from 27 February and the examination for Class 12 will begin on 28 February. The timings for both exams will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website bieap.gov.in.

How to download BIEAP hall ticket:

- Visit the official website bieap.gov.in or jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

- Click on "download admit card" link

- Submit your registration and roll numbers

- Admit card will appear on the screen

- Download the document and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates should get their admit cards signed by the Principal to consider it as valid. It is mandatory to carry admit card to the examination hall.

