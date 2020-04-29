Andhra Pradesh govt announces scheme to provide full fee reimbursement to students, releases Rs 4,000 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a fee reimbursement scheme for college students in the state.

The 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme will provide 100 percent fee reimbursement to over 12 lakh students across the state, reported NDTV.

Jagan Reddy said no previous government has reimbursed fee arrears at such a huge scale. Apart from releasing Rs 4,000 crore fund for fee reimbursement, the state government has cleared Rs 1,880 crore pending dues of the previous government.

The Andhra Pradesh government also launched two more schemes at the event. The 'Jaganna Amma Vodi' aims to give Rs 15,000 per year to poor and needy mothers to educate children studying in classes 1-12.

The other scheme, 'Jagananna Vasati Deevana' will see the government giving Rs 20,000 per year in two installments to 12 lakh mothers of students pursuing higher education.

A Times of India report quoted the chief minister as saying that education is the only asset they can offer to future generations. He said that no child should be left without education in the state, noting that an educated child can transform the economy of the entire family.

Jagan Reddy said education and health are at the top of his government’s agenda and no family will be allowed to fall into a debt trap.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.