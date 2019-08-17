Andhra Pradesh governor conducts aerial survey of flood-hit state; people in low-lying areas asked to shift to safer places

Amaravati: Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of Andhra Pradesh. Several villages in East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts are reeling under flood following heavy rainfall.

The administration has asked people residing in low-lying areas to shift to safer places.

Last week, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had conducted a survey of flood-affected areas near the Godavari, particularly those inundated near Polavaram and West Godavari district. The water level in the Godavari and Krishna rivers are also rising rapidly.

On Friday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh from 18 to 20 August.