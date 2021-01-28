Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,296 vacancies at appost.in by 26 February

Of the total 2,296 vacancies, 947 seats are for the unreserved category and 507 are for Other Backward Classes candidates

The India Post of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released the recruitment notice for 2,296 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates can visit the official website of India Post at appost.in and apply online by 26 February.

A candidate must be aged between 18 and 40 years to apply for the posts. Those belonging to reserved categories are liable to getting relaxation in the age limit as per the government norms. The selection will be done on the basis of the automatically generated merit list. This list will be compiled and published on the website.

Of the total 2,296 vacancies, 947 seats are for the unreserved (UR) category. Thereafter, 507 vacancies have been reserved for the OBC, 324 for EWS, 279 for SC, 143 for ST, 18 for PWD-A, 34 for PWD- B, 35 for PWD- C, and 9 for PWD-DE categories.

As per the rules of application, a candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of Class 10 with passing marks in Mathematics, local language, and English. The certificate must have been issued by any recognised board of school education under the Government of India or any state governments. The candidate should have also studied the local language at least up to Class 10 to be eligible.

An official notice said that candidates belonging to OC/OBC EWS Male/trans man category should pay an application fee of Rs 100 for each set of the five options. Those required to pay the fees need to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India.

Here is the direct link to apply