Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,296 vacancies at appost.in by 26 February
Of the total 2,296 vacancies, 947 seats are for the unreserved category and 507 are for Other Backward Classes candidates
The India Post of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released the recruitment notice for 2,296 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates can visit the official website of India Post at appost.in and apply online by 26 February.
A candidate must be aged between 18 and 40 years to apply for the posts. Those belonging to reserved categories are liable to getting relaxation in the age limit as per the government norms. The selection will be done on the basis of the automatically generated merit list. This list will be compiled and published on the website.
Of the total 2,296 vacancies, 947 seats are for the unreserved (UR) category. Thereafter, 507 vacancies have been reserved for the OBC, 324 for EWS, 279 for SC, 143 for ST, 18 for PWD-A, 34 for PWD- B, 35 for PWD- C, and 9 for PWD-DE categories.
As per the rules of application, a candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of Class 10 with passing marks in Mathematics, local language, and English. The certificate must have been issued by any recognised board of school education under the Government of India or any state governments. The candidate should have also studied the local language at least up to Class 10 to be eligible.
An official notice said that candidates belonging to OC/OBC EWS Male/trans man category should pay an application fee of Rs 100 for each set of the five options. Those required to pay the fees need to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
BPSC 66th prelims 2021: Answer key for combined competitive preliminary exam released; check at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Candidates can challenge any question by sending the request with supporting documents to BPSC office before 5 pm on 5 February
Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Apply for 139 posts at mahametro.org; candidates can apply till 31 January
There is an application fee applicable with the unreserved candidates along with the OBC and EWS candidates required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 400 for each post
CAG Recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for 10,811 auditor and accountant posts; apply at cag.gov.in
In order to be eligible to apply, all the candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognised board, or university or any equivalent institution