Andhra Pradesh, which was the first state in independent India, came into on 1 November, 1956 and included the areas of Rayalaseema and Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is marked annually on 1 November to observe the anniversary of the day the state came into existence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to wish the people of the state on the occasion, adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh are “known for their skills, determination and tenacity”. He tweeted in Telugu:

రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లోని నా సోదరీమణులకు, సోదరులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు తమ నైపుణ్యం, దృఢ సంకల్పం, పట్టుదలకు మారు పేరు. అందువల్ల వారు అనేక రంగాల్లో రాణిస్తున్నారు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు సంతోషంగా, ఆరోగ్యంగా, విజయవంతంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

Following suit, Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings in Telugu on the occasion adding that he hoped that the state of Andhra Pradesh would “achieve further development in the days to come”.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని రాష్ట్రంలోని నా సోదర, సోదరీమణులందరికీ హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. తిరుపతి బాలాజీ ప్రజలందరికీ మంచి ఆరోగ్యాన్ని, ఆనందాన్ని అందిస్తారని, రాబోయే రోజుల్లో రాష్ట్రం మరింత అభివృద్ధి సాధించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2021

BJP President JP Nadda also wished for the good health and happiness of the state and its people.

Greetings and good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on their Statehood Day. May the state continue to scale new heights of progress & development. I pray for the happiness and good health of the people of Andhra Pradesh. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 1, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to Twitter to extend his best wishes on the occasion of the Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day, adding that the day was marked due to the “sacrifices made by many great personalities like Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulugaru.”

అమ‌ర‌జీవి పొట్టి శ్రీ‌రాములుగారి లాంటి ఎంతోమంది మ‌హానుభావుల ప్రాణ త్యాగ ఫ‌లిత‌మే నేడు మ‌నం జ‌రుపుకుంటున్న రాష్ట్ర అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వం. వారు సాధించిన ఈ రాష్ట్రాన్ని అన్ని రంగాల్లో అభివృద్ధి ప‌థంలో న‌డిపించేందుకు మీ అంద‌రి స‌హ‌కారంతో అడుగులు ముందుకు వేస్తున్నా.#APformationday — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 1, 2021

History of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day:

The region of Andhra Pradesh was part of the Madras Province during the colonial period. The region saw a strong movement for an independent state, and the new state, including the regions of Andhra and Rayalaseema, was carved out in 1953. With the addition of the Telangana region, the state of Andhra Pradesh came into existence on 1 November, 1956.

It was the first state in independent India to be formed on a linguistic basis.

Bifurcation of Telangana:

However, the demand for a separate state of Telangana soon rose in the region. Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, with the then Telegu Desam Party (TDP) led government refusing to observe 1 November as Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day over the separation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In 2014, then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared the observance of Nava Nirman Deeksha (resolve to rebuild) every year, from 2 to 8 June. The government marked 2 June as the Appointed Day for state bifurcation to mark the state government’s resolve to rebuild the state and 8 June was the day when the first government was formed after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

After the government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, Andhra Pradesh Formation Day was once again celebrated on 1 November.