Andhra Pradesh engineering student raped by seniors, assault filmed to blackmail her; three youths booked

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested two former students of the NRI Engineering College in Agiripalli in Krishna district for allegedly raping their junior in college. The accused are said to have filmed the act and used the video to blackmail her, media reports said.

A third person was also arrested in the case as he allegedly received a copy of the video clip on his mobile and started blackmailing the girl for money and sexual favours, the police said.

The case dates back to February 2016, when P Krishna Vamsi and K Siva Reddy, two engineering graduates, allegedly took the girl to a birthday party and spiked her drink with sedatives. They raped the woman and filmed the act to blackmail her for continued sexual favours and to force her to stay silent. Police said the girl and Krishna Vamsi were friends.

However, the girl tried to inform the college authorities, who let them off with a warning and asking them to delete the video clip from the mobile.

However, despite the so-called negotiations initiated by the college, the duo leaked the clip and the girl's contact information to their classmates, News18 reported. One of them, D Praveen Kumar, then approached the girl two months back and sought Rs 10 lakh and sexual favours from her saying that he possessed a copy of the video and would leak it on the web if she did not comply.

The girl, who had earlier kept silent about the incident fearing repercussions, told her parents about it when she realised that a video clip of the crime was in circulation. Following this, her father filed a complaint with the police on Friday.

The police arrested the three youths on Saturday, Nuzividu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) GV Prasad told PTI. The youths are charged with gangrape, and also under the IT Act for filming the crime, circulating it, and using it to blackmail her. While Vamsi and Reddy were preparing for competitive exams, Praveen was working as the public relations in-charge with a private firm, the SDPO said. "We have sent the girl for medical examination. Further investigation is underway," he added.

With inputs from PTI