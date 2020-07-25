Andhra Pradesh education board seeks feedback on reopening of schools, syllabus reduction

The AP BIE has sought suggestions from students, teachers, parents, philanthropists and educationists on key issues such as the syllabus, reopening of schools, and the teaching method

The Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh, or AP BIE has sought suggestions from students, teachers and parents on some important issues such as the syllabus, reopening of schools, working days and the teaching method. Many philanthropists and educationists were also asked to give their opinion about the same.

In a statement given by the board, all stakeholders have been asked to revert by the end of July, after which the BIE will be taking a final decision.

"Feedback is being collected from all the stake holders for finalisation of the Reopening of Junior Colleges, Reduction of Syllabus, Reduction of Working days and Method of teaching etc.." the board statement read. All the stakeholders including parents, teachers of the state's Intermediate education, students and other philanthropists were requested to give their feedback by visiting bie.ap.gov.in.

The feedback form is accessible on the official website of the Intermediate board where any student or parent can give their opinion. The people submitting the feedback must insert their name, contact number, Aadhaar card number and a detailed address. The form gives people the option to choose how many children should constitute a class, what percentage of the instruction should be video based, or whether this session should be considered a zero academic year.

People can select if they would like a 20 percent or 30 percent reduction in the syllabus. Other questions are regarding the commencement of shift system and percentage of online classes. Submissions will be accepted till 5 pm on 31 July, 2020.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had slashed the syllabi of Classes 9 to 12 by at least 30 percent.