Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee merit list 2019 released; check for your name at apdsc.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has released the merit list for APDSC 2018 on Friday on its official website — apdsc.apcfss.in. The exams were conducted from 24 December, 2018 to 31 January, 2019 in two sessions.

The government of Andhra Pradesh, Commissioner of School Education and Department of School Education had earlier released the notification for 7,729 teacher posts in the state.

State human resource development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao had said that 6.08 lakh candidates applied for the DSC examination and of them 5.05 lakh (85.81 percent) aspirants took the test.

While the Teacher Recruitment cum Teachers Eligibility Test (TRT-cum-TET) exam was conducted in online mode from 6 December, 2018 to 2 January, 2019, the written exam for school assistant (non-language posts) was held on 6 and 10 December, 2018. The notification for the recruitment was released in October last week of 2018 and the application process started on November 1st, 2018.

For school assistant (language posts) was conducted on 11 December and written tests for postgraduate teachers was held on 12 and 13 December.

How to check the results

On the official website of AP DSC, apdsc.cgg.gov.in, you will find the result link

Click on it and it will direct you to a new page where you will enter your roll number and date of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can then check their name on the merit list at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Aspirants can also cross-check with the APDSC answer key 2018 after the examination completion.

