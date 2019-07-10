Andhra Pradesh cotton farmers protest against non-payment of dues, threaten to commit suicide if demand not met

Krishna: Cotton farmers in the district of Krishna in Andhra Pradesh held a protest on Tuesday at the national highway in Kothagudem crying foul against non-payment of their dues, they subsequently threatened to commit suicide if their demands were not met.

The farmers told the police that almost 175 cultivators have been selling cotton to one Karuna Vara Prasad since more than a decade. This year Vara Prasad bought cotton worth almost Rs 5 crores. However, he did not make payment to any of the 175 farmers, instead served Insolvency Petition (IP) notices to all of them.

The farmers are complaining that they have been facing many problems yet took loans and yielded cotton. Now as the buyer did not pay money. Distressed farmers say they are left with no option other than suicide. The farmers held a sit-in protest on Kothagudem national highway. The agitation also led to traffic snarls on the route.

Mylavaram Circle Inspector Srinivas, Sub Inspector Eswar Rao held talks with the farmers. They assured that they will resolve the problem within a week. Following the assurance, the farmers withdrew their agitation and appealed to the government to do justice.

