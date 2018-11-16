Andhra Pradesh bans CBI from entering state without permission; cites low confidence in govt agency after Verma-Asthana row

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday withdrew the 'General Consent' letter, which grants jurisdiction to members of Delhi Special Police Establishment in the state, for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enter the state without permission.

This means that the CBI can only enter Andhra Pradesh, whether for raids or other investigations, after been given permission by state authorities. The CBI's functions will have to be carried out by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) henceforth.

CNN-News18 spoke to TDP leader Lanka Dinakar, who said that the decision has "nothing to do with politics." Instead, he cited the ongoing Supreme Court battle between CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, saying that the state government has lost confidence in the investigation agency.

Andhra Pradesh Government has withdrawn the ‘General Consent’ given to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers & jurisdiction in the state. In the absence of this permission, CBI can't interfere with any case that takes place within the limits of AP pic.twitter.com/bUgvB3hgBD — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

In the same vein, Dinakar also accused the BJP for using the CBI for its political purposes.

The state government's decision comes amid an ongoing spat with the Centre, after the ruling TDP withdrew from the NDA earlier this year over the Centre's refusal to grant the state special status. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also been rallying for a united Opposition against the saffron party.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has adjourned hearing in the CBI case to coming Tuesday (20 November) after CVC demanded extra time to complete their investigation into corruption charges made against CBI director Alok Varma.