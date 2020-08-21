Andhra Pradesh: At least 14 labourers hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at dairy unit in Chittoor
Chittoor district collector said three labourers of the Hatson company milk processing unit are in a serious condition
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Fourteen people were affected after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli in Chittoor district on Thursday and have been shifted to hospital.
"We got the information that Ammonia gas was leaked at Hatson company milk processing unit near Putalapattu at around 5 pm. Fourteen labourers who were working in that shift are brought to the hospital here in Chittoor. Among them, 3 people are serious and probably will be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati," Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor District Collector said.
"All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday," he said.
Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District informed that the gas has been contained at the dairy.
Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has spoken with the Chittoor District Collector and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He gave directions to better treatment to the affected people.
