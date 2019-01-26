Andhra Pradesh Assemby's Budget Session to begin on 30 January; govt to present vote-only budget on 5 February

Amaravati: The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin in Amaravati on 30 January, with Governor ESL Narasimhan addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses. As elections to the state Assembly are due in May, the government will present only a vote-on-account budget on 5 February for the 2019-20 financial year.

After paying homage to the sitting MLA Kidari Sravan Kumar, who was gunned down by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in September, the Assembly will adjourn for the day on 31 January. "There will be three holidays to the House from 1 February. The motion of thanks to the Governor's address will be taken up on 4 February," Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao said.

Talking to reporters after unfurling the national flag on the Assembly complex on Republic Day, the Speaker said there will be a general discussion on the budget from 6 February. "We will also take up other government business, including some Bills and the House will adjourn sine die on 8 February," the Speaker added.

This is expected to be the final session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly that came into being in June 2014 after the state bifurcation.

