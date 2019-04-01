You are here:
Andaman and Nicobar hit with nine medium intensity earthquakes in two hours, last tremor measured 5.2 magnitude

India Press Trust of India Apr 01, 2019 13:46:31 IST

New Delhi: Nine medium intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Representational image. Reuters

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 am, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later. The last jolt was recorded at 6.54 am with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 13:46:31 IST

