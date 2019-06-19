Anantnag encounter: Yogi Adityanath announces ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh, assures govt job to family of slain army major

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and promised a government job to a family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in the Anantnag encounter on 17 June.

A road will also be named after him.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to a family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on 17 June, a road will also be named after him," Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana said while speaking to ANI.

On Tuesday, a large number of people gathered in Meerut at Sharma's residence to receive his mortal remains.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had also paid their homage to Major Sharma.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.