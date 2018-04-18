Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle hit by truck in Karnataka in 'attempt on life'; driver arrested

Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday night.

The driver of the truck has been arrested and investigation into the incident is underway, reports said.

However, Hegde, in a tweet, claimed that the truck made an unsuccessful attempt to hit his car before ramming into the escort vehicle. He also alleged that incident was a "deliberate attempt" on his life.

A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit. pic.twitter.com/2w8zzq26UU — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

The Union minister alleged that the truck was being driven in the wrong direction and was parked right on the road horizontally. He added that once his convoy approached the vehicle, the truck tried to hit his car, but since it was moving in good speed, they managed to escape being hit by the truck.

Hedge tweeted an image of the truck driver and claimed that the driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol. He also alleged one of his staff members was injured in the incident.

But unfortunately, our escort vehicle running behind us got hit and one of our staff has been injured seriously with shoulder fracture. The driver named Naser has been caught hold by the localites and seems to be normal without any alcholic hangover. pic.twitter.com/2LJIHVVBLw — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

Suspecting a "bigger nexus" behind the incident, the Union minister urged the police to take the case seriously and expressed confidence that the perpetrators would be exposed.