Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle hit by truck in Karnataka in 'attempt on life'; driver arrested

India FP Staff Apr 18, 2018 10:47:41 IST

Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday night.

The driver of the truck has been arrested and investigation into the incident is underway, reports said.

However, Hegde, in a tweet, claimed that the truck made an unsuccessful attempt to hit his car before ramming into the escort vehicle. He also alleged that incident was a "deliberate attempt" on his life.

The Union minister alleged that the truck was being driven in the wrong direction and was parked right on the road horizontally. He added that once his convoy approached the vehicle, the truck tried to hit his car, but since it was moving in good speed, they managed to escape being hit by the truck.

Hedge tweeted an image of the truck driver and claimed that the driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol. He also alleged one of his staff members was injured in the incident.

Suspecting a "bigger nexus" behind the incident, the Union minister urged the police to take the case seriously and expressed confidence that the perpetrators would be exposed.


Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 10:47 AM

