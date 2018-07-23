You are here:
Anand Sharma accuses Centre of misusing CBI and ED for political vendetta, says it leads to 'atmosphere of fear, distrust'

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 13:38:09 IST

New Delhi: Opposition Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday accused the government of misusing central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to settle political scores, leading to an atmosphere of "distrust, fear and terror" in the country.

A file photo of Anand Sharma. PTI

Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, he said parallel FIRs and multiple cases for the same alleged offence are being registered by the CBI, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the ED.

"They (agencies) are not instruments to be abused by the government for targeted political vendetta," he said.

Sharma said a distinction needs to be drawn between bonafide decision and actions of corruption. He went on to allege that investigating agencies were trying to "extract" confessions to implicate certain people. He, however, did not cite any specific case.

This led to protests from treasury benches with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel stating that Sharma was trying to demoralise investigating agencies. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said legal avenues were available and why was Sharma demoralising agencies.

Sharma said if parallel FIRs for the same alleged offence was an oversight, why was the government silent.

 


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 13:38 PM

