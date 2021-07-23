Anand Mahindra shares throwback photo from school; Twitter users applaud his ‘style and swag’

Before he could share the old photo on his social media handle, the 66-year-old businessman came across a clip of his childhood classmate singing a Malayalam song

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often keeps his Twitter feed interesting either with a video or photo. This time again, he has delighted his followers by sharing a throwback picture of him with a band from school.

After coming across the video, Mahindra recalled his school days in Ooty. He spoke about how there were two children from a British family who settled in India. He also identified the brothers as Nicholas Horsburgh and Michael, who had local names like ‘Nagu and Muthu.’

“I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media!” Mahindra wrote on sharing his post. In the video, Nicholas can be seen effortlessly singing the song Pathinalam Ravudichathu from the movie Maram that was released in 1973.

Watch the video and photo here:

After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing pic.twitter.com/eTOswGBi2J — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021

Minutes after posting his throwback photo, social media users were shocked and amazed to see their ‘favourite’ tycoon playing guitar in the school band. His followers were happy to see the other side of Mahindra which was yet unknown.

He shared the photo stating that despite being a junior, the gang let him join their band which was called The Blackjacks. He further asks Nick (also seen in the photo) to remind Mahindra of the song that they were singing back then.

Followers commented about Mahindra style and swag, while many loved his boots. Take a look at a few reactions here:

