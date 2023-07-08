As a student, the best part of school life is trips with friends away from home. One would trade anything, follow parents’ instructions, just to spend a few days in friends’ company. It is true that one cannot easily forget the memories created in the first educational institution.

Signifying the same, Anand Mahindra, the 68-year-old chairman of Mahindra Group, recently went down memory lane. In a Twitter post, he shared a video showing a man pumping air into a tent and getting comfortable inside.

The video was originally posted by a popular Twitter page named Satisfying videos. As the Industrialist stated, the clip certainly exceeds all the efforts he remembers from his school camping trips in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, he shared that it was during monsoons that he particularly relished the sound of rain falling on the tent. But not during a storm, of course, which made staying inside the tent quite a task.

Check out Anand Mahindra’s post:

Clever! This certainly beats all the effort I recall making on our school camping trips (In Ooty). And I would particularly enjoy the sound of the rain on this tent on a monsoon camping trip. (Not in a storm, of course! ) #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/HFdQyKBu2I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 7, 2023

The post garnered over 5.7 lakh views. It amassed over 9,000 views. Several users commented on the post.

Check out some of the responses below:

One user wrote: “When it comes to school camping trips, Ooty takes the crown for ‘Ooty’-standing memories! And rain on a tent? That’s the ultimate percussion section. Mother Nature knows how to set the tone for a wild adventure!”

“Camping trips in Ooty and rain on the tent equals to the perfect recipe for spontaneous ‘shower moments’. Who knows what brilliant ideas will pop into your head as you listen to the raindrops perform their symphony?” wrote another user while describing his experience.

Camping trips in Ooty + rain on the tent = the perfect recipe for spontaneous 'shower thoughts.' Who knows what brilliant ideas will pop into your head as you listen to the raindrops perform their symphony? — Vibhor Mohan (@thevibhu90) July 7, 2023

A third user commented: “Don’t count the things you do, but do the things that count.”

Don't count the things you do, do the things that count. — @Motivation (@Sahi_Soch) July 7, 2023

“The tricky part is usually not unpacking but packing again!! And no one shows that,” wrote a fourth user.

The trickiest part normally is not unpacking but packing it again!! And no one shows that 😂 — nandam (@nandam4422) July 7, 2023

“It’s definitely easy & convenient. But wouldn’t its dependence on air make it less sturdy, Sir? “Especially when it comes to stones, thorns, or nails”, said another.

This definitely is pretty easy & convenient. But wouldn't dependency on air make it comparitively less sturdy, Sir? (Especially to stones, thorns or nails) — Gaurav Shrishrimal (Kaagaz) (@1992gaurav) July 7, 2023

From sharing his obsession with intricately designed woodwork to listing all the places he wishes to visit, the recent post comes in line with Mahindra’s passion for a variety of things that delights his followers equally.