India

Anand Mahindra impressed by quadruple amputee driving vehicle; offers him job after seeing video

A viral video of a quadruple amputee working despite all odds has caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra, leaving him awestruck.

FP Trending December 28, 2021 13:38:08 IST
Anand Mahindra impressed by quadruple amputee driving vehicle; offers him job after seeing video

File image of Anand Mahindra

A viral video of a quadruple amputee working despite all odds has caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra, leaving him awestruck.

In the one-minute clip, the man, who has no arms and legs, was seen driving a modified vehicle and answering questions from the person who was recording the video. The quadruple amputee, who was not named in the video, said that he has been working like this for five years. He added that he was the sole breadwinner of his family, which included his old father, two children and wife.

The man even demonstrated how his modified vehicle works, adding that the vehicle includes the engine of a scooty. When praised by the person recording the video, the man just thanked god and went on his way. As per an NDTV report, the clip was filmed in New Delhi. The license plates of other vehicles in the video serve as proof of the same.

Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra, also came across this video and was awestruck by the man’s spirit and dedication. The industrialist shared the clip on his official Twitter account on 27 December.

He applauded the man and wrote, "Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just facing his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has."

Mahindra then tagged his business colleague Ram and Mahindra Logistics in his tweet, asking them if they could make the vehicle driver a Business Associate for the company's last-mile delivery.

Mahindra’s tweet has caught the attention of internet users, gaining more than 30,000 likes and 4,900 retweets.

Take a look at some of the reactions here –

Some users claimed they had seen the man in Delhi's Mehrauli area.

While some internet users lauded his fighting spirit, others mentioned that he was happy despite facing difficult situations in his life.

Many viewers praised Mahindra for sharing the emotional video.

Many users applauded the quadruple amputee for his unbreakable spirit.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Updated Date: December 28, 2021 13:40:33 IST

TAGS:

also read

China: Giant panda escapes zoo enclosure; watch viral clip to know what his ‘Prison Break’ went
World

China: Giant panda escapes zoo enclosure; watch viral clip to know what his ‘Prison Break’ went

The panda succeeded in crossing the fence and came in the buffer zone that separates his enclosure from the area of the zoo that is open to visitors.

Watch: Horse carriage with groom inside catches fire during wedding procession
India

Watch: Horse carriage with groom inside catches fire during wedding procession

A groom on the way to his wedding, had a narrow escape after the horse carriage he was riding caught fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which took place in Gujarat's Panchmahal district

Little girl, pet dog perform amazing stunts at home, leave viewers in awe; watch it here
World

Little girl, pet dog perform amazing stunts at home, leave viewers in awe; watch it here

The one-minute-long video was shared by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden and it has so far garnered views in millions