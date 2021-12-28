Anand Mahindra impressed by quadruple amputee driving vehicle; offers him job after seeing video

A viral video of a quadruple amputee working despite all odds has caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra, leaving him awestruck.

In the one-minute clip, the man, who has no arms and legs, was seen driving a modified vehicle and answering questions from the person who was recording the video. The quadruple amputee, who was not named in the video, said that he has been working like this for five years. He added that he was the sole breadwinner of his family, which included his old father, two children and wife.

The man even demonstrated how his modified vehicle works, adding that the vehicle includes the engine of a scooty. When praised by the person recording the video, the man just thanked god and went on his way. As per an NDTV report, the clip was filmed in New Delhi. The license plates of other vehicles in the video serve as proof of the same.

Mahindra Group CEO, Anand Mahindra, also came across this video and was awestruck by the man’s spirit and dedication. The industrialist shared the clip on his official Twitter account on 27 December.

He applauded the man and wrote, "Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just facing his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has."

Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery? pic.twitter.com/w3d63wEtvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021

Mahindra then tagged his business colleague Ram and Mahindra Logistics in his tweet, asking them if they could make the vehicle driver a Business Associate for the company's last-mile delivery.

Mahindra’s tweet has caught the attention of internet users, gaining more than 30,000 likes and 4,900 retweets.

Take a look at some of the reactions here –

Some users claimed they had seen the man in Delhi's Mehrauli area.

Sir, I have seen him around South Delhi area Mehrauli. Don't know about his whereabouts, but have to acknowledge his courage. — Krishna Kumar (@krishnakumarkkm) December 27, 2021

While some internet users lauded his fighting spirit, others mentioned that he was happy despite facing difficult situations in his life.

Life has taught me that instead of looking up (financially) at people look down ( financially not better than me)life becomes easy + you start to appreciate what you have thanking God for the good he has been to you — Sunil Sushama Kajare (@sskajarekar) December 27, 2021

Many viewers praised Mahindra for sharing the emotional video.

Amazing his spirits… thanks Anandji for the instant recognition — SeshKrishna (@seshkrishna) December 27, 2021

Many users applauded the quadruple amputee for his unbreakable spirit.

This proves the strongest part of the human body is the spirit and absolutely NOTHING can break it — Manish Khare (@lovingmanish) December 27, 2021

