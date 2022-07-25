India

Anand Mahindra calls 1984 riots survivor Paramjeet Singh his 'Start-up' hero, internet reacts

The tweet quoted by Mahindra mentions that Singh was once the sole distributor of Rasna, a very popular soft drink concentrate brand. But after the 1984 riots, he lost everything he had. Singh then, he restarted his life by driving a taxi but 6 years later, he had a terrible accident.

FP Trending July 25, 2022 19:08:59 IST
Anand Mahindra calls 1984 riots survivor Paramjeet Singh his 'Start-up' hero, internet reacts

File image of Anand Mahindra - PTI

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is known for making the right use of social media. From his opinions on various issues to inspiring stories, the business icon’s social media usage has always been on point. Proving us right is his recent tweet where the billionaire businessman shared the picture of Paramjeet Singh who restarted and reinvented his life, not just once but twice.

Have a look at his tweet here:

Along with sharing an article on Singh, Mahindra wrote that Singh was his “Start-up” hero. He added what Singh has done requires more spirit and courage than just starting up a business. The tweet quoted by Mahindra mentions that Singh was once the sole distributor of Rasna, a very popular soft drink concentrate brand. But after the 1984 riots, he lost everything he had. Singh then, he restarted his life by driving a taxi but 6 years later, he had a terrible accident. He later got back on his feet and now drives an auto. Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, “More power to Paramjit Singh. And thanks Anand sir for giving this an apt visibility.”

"He is definition of spirit," wrote another.

A user wrote, "We destroyed our own entrepreneurs."

Another user hailed Singh and described him as a role model for others.

A user pointed out that it was all about courage at the end of the day.

Earlier, Mahindra had grabbed attention on social media for his reply to a user who had asked his educational qualification to which he replied saying that the only qualification of any merit at his age was experience.

In another instance, Mahindra had referred to a wall art featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as ‘The Great Indian Funnel’ and pointed out that Indians gave a desi twist to everything. This had even made him thought why he used to try so hard to speak ‘Schwarzenegger’ when he could just called him 'Mr. Subhashnagar'.

Updated Date: July 25, 2022 19:13:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viral: Anand Mahindra tweets image of Earth captured from Mars, shares important lesson
World

Viral: Anand Mahindra tweets image of Earth captured from Mars, shares important lesson

NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Mars on 6 August 2013. It is said to be the biggest and most sophisticated rover deployed so far to the Red planet. It has been built and designed to study the geology of its surroundings

'Fascinating but unrealistic': Anand Mahindra reacts to Pakistan citizens sharing opinion on recently-launched Scorpio-N
India

'Fascinating but unrealistic': Anand Mahindra reacts to Pakistan citizens sharing opinion on recently-launched Scorpio-N

Going by the average ex-showroom price, the Scorpio-N ranges from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh in India. It was lunched on 27 June, this year and speaks volumes about the impression it has created on people ever since being unveiled

Watch: Anand Mahindra shares innovative stairway design, video stuns internet
India

Watch: Anand Mahindra shares innovative stairway design, video stuns internet

To prove its sturdiness, the man also climbs the steps and walks up to the first floor. He then walks back to the ground taking the same staircase. As he reaches the bottom, he closes and attaches the metallic grill to the wall in the same way as it was