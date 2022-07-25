Anand Mahindra calls 1984 riots survivor Paramjeet Singh his 'Start-up' hero, internet reacts

The tweet quoted by Mahindra mentions that Singh was once the sole distributor of Rasna, a very popular soft drink concentrate brand. But after the 1984 riots, he lost everything he had. Singh then, he restarted his life by driving a taxi but 6 years later, he had a terrible accident.

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is known for making the right use of social media. From his opinions on various issues to inspiring stories, the business icon’s social media usage has always been on point. Proving us right is his recent tweet where the billionaire businessman shared the picture of Paramjeet Singh who restarted and reinvented his life, not just once but twice.

Have a look at his tweet here:

Along with sharing an article on Singh, Mahindra wrote that Singh was his “Start-up” hero. He added what Singh has done requires more spirit and courage than just starting up a business. The tweet quoted by Mahindra mentions that Singh was once the sole distributor of Rasna, a very popular soft drink concentrate brand. But after the 1984 riots, he lost everything he had. Singh then, he restarted his life by driving a taxi but 6 years later, he had a terrible accident. He later got back on his feet and now drives an auto. Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, “More power to Paramjit Singh. And thanks Anand sir for giving this an apt visibility.”

"He is definition of spirit," wrote another.

A user wrote, "We destroyed our own entrepreneurs."

Another user hailed Singh and described him as a role model for others.

A user pointed out that it was all about courage at the end of the day.

