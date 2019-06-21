AN-32 crash: Mortal remains of three Indian Air Force personnel from Kerala brought by special aircraft from Assam

Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of the three Air Force personnel from Kerala, who perished in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh early this month, were brought by a special aircraft from Jorhat air base in Assam on Friday.

The remains of Sergeant Anoop Kumar, hailing from Alancherry and Corporal Sharin from Anjarakandy in Kannur were taken to their hometowns for the final rites. Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Air Command (SAC) was at the air base here to receive the mortal remains of Sergeant Anoop Kumar, who was the Flight Engineer of the AN-32 aircraft, a defence press release said.

Anoop Kumar's remains were kept at his alma mater — Yeroor Higher Secondary School — for the public to pay homage after which it was taken to his house in Alancherry for the last rites.

The body of Corporal Sharin was flown to Kannur for the last rites. The remains of Squadron Leader Hariharan Vinod, who was the navigator of the AN-32 aircraft, was taken to Sulur in Coimbatore where it was received by the Air Officer Commanding AF station Sulur.

The last rites will be held with full military honours at Coimbatore. The wreckage of the ill-fated aircraft was found on 11 June following intense aerial search to locate the crash site.

