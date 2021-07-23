Amul shares topical cheering athletes at Tokyo Olympics, features mascots Miraitowa and Someity
The sporting competition has started today, 23 July in Tokyo and will go on till Sunday, 8 August
Dairy cooperative society Amul, which is famous for its cartoons, has shared a new topical cheering for the athletes at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
The latest topical has ‘Jalpaan in Japan’ written on the poster with two Amul girls dressed as ‘Miraitowa’ and ‘Someity’, the two are the mascots of 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While Miraitowa is the mascot for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Someity is the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot.
While sharing the cartoon, Amul tweeted, “Let the 2021 Tokyo Olympics begin!”
#Amul Topical: Let the 2021 Tokyo Olympics begin! pic.twitter.com/T0zk6w3XjX
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 22, 2021
Miraitowa is the character wearing indigo blue square pattern, which is known as Ichimats. The athletic character can teleport itself and is cheerful and athletic. It is a combination of Japanese words mirai, which means future, and towa, which means eternity. As per the official Olympics blog, the mascot represents an everlasting hope for the people of the world.
The character wearing the red and white shirt is Someity. Its name comes from someiyoshino, Japan’s popular cherry blossom tree variety. As per the official Paralympic blog, it also echoes the English word 'so mighty'. The mascot represents the Paralympic athletes who overcame obstacles to achieve laurels.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 were set to happen in 2020, however, they were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sporting competition has started today, 23 July in Tokyo and will go on till Sunday, 8 August.
Several countries are participating in the sporting event, including India. Sports players, including PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, are going to be competing in Tokyo Olympics 2020.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: I want to prove to myself that I can win, says archer Deepika Kumari
The World number one archer, who is gearing up for her third straight Olympics, has never lived up to the expectation, making early exits in her previous appearances in London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Besides COVID-19, Games brace for typhoons, earthquakes
Seven earthquakes of magnitude six or higher have hit Japan so far this year, including a 7.3-magnitude quake in February, and a March jolt that sparked a tsunami advisory.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Britain women's football team will take a knee at Games
The Olympics start next week with Britain opening their group-stage campaign against Chile in Sapporo and then playing host Japan and Canada and Chile.