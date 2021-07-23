The sporting competition has started today, 23 July in Tokyo and will go on till Sunday, 8 August

Dairy cooperative society Amul, which is famous for its cartoons, has shared a new topical cheering for the athletes at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The latest topical has ‘Jalpaan in Japan’ written on the poster with two Amul girls dressed as ‘Miraitowa’ and ‘Someity’, the two are the mascots of 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While Miraitowa is the mascot for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Someity is the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot.

While sharing the cartoon, Amul tweeted, “Let the 2021 Tokyo Olympics begin!”

Miraitowa is the character wearing indigo blue square pattern, which is known as Ichimats. The athletic character can teleport itself and is cheerful and athletic. It is a combination of Japanese words mirai, which means future, and towa, which means eternity. As per the official Olympics blog, the mascot represents an everlasting hope for the people of the world.

The character wearing the red and white shirt is Someity. Its name comes from someiyoshino, Japan’s popular cherry blossom tree variety. As per the official Paralympic blog, it also echoes the English word 'so mighty'. The mascot represents the Paralympic athletes who overcame obstacles to achieve laurels.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 were set to happen in 2020, however, they were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sporting competition has started today, 23 July in Tokyo and will go on till Sunday, 8 August.

Several countries are participating in the sporting event, including India. Sports players, including PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, are going to be competing in Tokyo Olympics 2020.