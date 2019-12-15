Amul milk prices raised by Rs 2 per litre from today in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which sells its products under the 'Amul' brand has increased the price of its milk by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, and across Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra markets.

In all these markets, the price of Amul Gold milk will be Rs 28 per 500 millilitre, and Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs 22 per 500 millilitre, the GCMMF said in a release on Saturday. In Ahmedabad market, there will be no change in the price of Amul Shakti milk, sold at Rs 25 per 500 millilitre, it said.

Amul Shakti is not available in other markets. The hike was made "with an aim to sustain remunerative milk price to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production", the release added.

"In the last three years, Amul has made only two price revisions for pouch milk which is only Rs 4 per litre and less than 3 percent per annum increase in the maximum retail price. The price increase in milk is much lower than average food inflation," it said.

Considering the rise in the price of cattle feed, which is more than 35 percent this year, and other input costs, "our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kilograms fat which is more than 15 percent increase than last year for the 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat," the GCMMF further said.

"Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers to milk producers," it noted.

