Amul congratulates Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal in unique way; check viral post here
Agrawal joined Twitter in the year 2011 and has been working with the tech company as its chief technology officer (CTO) since October, 2017
Ever since the news broke out of Parag Agrawal taking charge as Twitter’s new CEO, Indians all over the world celebrated the announcement. The announcement came as a surprise to many on 29 November after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey informed that the micro-blogging website will now be helmed by Agrawal.
Following the announcement, people came up with funny posts and memes that took over the internet. Among the many posts, Amul India shared a quirky topical for the newly appointed CEO, today, 1 December, that has gone viral.
In the post, Amul presented a cute caricature of the techie holding a slice of bread with butter on it. He is also seen sitting in front of a laptop with the trademark bird placed on top of it. “Parag Agravaults to the top. Put on wholetweet toast!” the company captioned the post.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CW5kDikvOs3/?
Since being posted on Instagram, the post has garnered over 61,000 likes and much love and appreciation from social media users. Many have praised the creative congratulatory message that Amul has sent out.
For the unversed, the 37-year-old Agrawal is an alumnus of Stanford and IIT Bombay. He had joined Twitter in the year 2011 and has been working with the tech company as its chief technology officer (CTO) since October, 2017. With all the hard work and dedication, he has proudly proved himself to the world today.
Prior to joining Twitter, the young CEO was part of a research team in large-scale data management where he was working with collaborators at Microsoft Research, AT&T Labs and Yahoo! Research
Agrawal now joins the highly coveted league of Indian-origin CEOs of big tech companies such as Adobe, Google, Microsoft and IBM. Before him, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Google and Arvind Krishna of IBM have assumed the top position in US-based global tech companies.
