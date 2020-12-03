AMUEEE 2020: Aligarh Muslim University releases answer key for BTech programme at amucontrollerexams.com
Candidates who have given the exam can raise objections, if any, against the answer key 4 December 2020. The answer key has been released in PDF format
Aligarh Muslim University has released the provisional answer key for the entrance examination for admission to B.Tech course on its official website - amucontrollerexams.com.
Candidates who have appeared for the varsity's engineering entrance examination (AMUEEE) 2020 can match their responses against the answer key.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates can raise objection, if any, against the answer key 4 December 2020. The answer key has been released in PDF format.
A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates will have to provide relevant proof backing their objections. After scrutinizing the objections raised by the students, AMUEEE final answer 2020 will be released by the University on its official website.
The AMU B.Tech entrance exam result 2020 will be based on the final answer key. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called to attend the counselling round.
Steps to check AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Aligarh Muslim University - amucontrollerexams.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, under Notices & Updates tab, click on the link that reads, "Answer key for B.Tech. Admission Test, 2020-21."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on B.Tech."
Step 4: Enter your username, password and solve the mathematical calculation shown on the page.
Step 5: Click on Sign In.
Step 6: The AMUEEE answer key 2020 for B.Tech course will open on your page in PDF format.
Step 7: Match your responses with the answer key and raise objections if any.
Click here for the direct link to check AMUEEE answer key 2020 for B.Tech programme.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Aligarh Muslim University's female students stand against discriminatory hostel rules
The women hostel dwellers of AMU are now posing resistance to what a student remarked as “ against the demeaning moral policing at the hands of the hostel administration".
AMU to conduct entrance exams for admission to UG courses from 23 Oct to 10 Nov
The university said that the number of test centres will be increased so that students can maintain social distancing, and that wearing masks will be mandatory
AMU exams to commence from 12 May, vice-chancellor says steps initiated to restore normalcy in university
The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University will now commence from 12 May, according to vice-chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor