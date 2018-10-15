AMU crisis: Mehbooba Mufti says Centre must intervene, have cases against three Kashmiri students withdrawn

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Centre must intervene to have the cases against Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) withdrawn and also ensure that the varsity revokes their suspension.

Her statement comes after three AMU students from Kashmir were suspended and booked for sedition for allegedly trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in North Kashmir on 11 October.

Mufti also said that it "will be a travesty to punish them for remembering their former colleague, who was a victim of relentless violence in Kashmir".

Pushing youth to the wall will be counter productive.Centre must intervene in withdrawing cases against students & AMU authorities must revoke their suspension .The respective State governments outside JK should be sensitive to the situation & prevent further alienation . 1/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 15, 2018

It will be a travesty to punish them for remembering their former colleague who was a victim of relentless violence in Kashmir. 2/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 15, 2018

Kashmiri students studying at AMU have threatened to leave for their homes on 17 October, if the sedition charges against the three students are not dropped. In a letter to AMU vice-chancellor, AMU students' union former vice-president Sajjad Rathar said, "If this vilification does not stop, more than 1,200 Kashmiri students will leave for their homes in the Kashmir Valley on 17 October as a last option."

Calling the slapping of sedition charges "vendetta", Rathar said, "The option of holding a Namaaz-e-Janaza (prayer meeting) in absentia was dropped after the AMU authorities did not give the permission."

Earlier on Monday, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, had also asked the Centre to intervene in the AMU crisis and resolve the matter. Zee News quoted him as saying, "It is very unfortunate that students are wanting to leave midway. AMU vice-chancellor, teachers, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs should solve this issue. I hope this will be taken seriously."

With inputs from agencies