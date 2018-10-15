AMU controversy: NC asks Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration to make students' safety top priority

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Monday expressed concern over the alleged harassment of Kashmiri students studying in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and other educational institutions outside the state and urged the Governor's administration to make safety and security of the students a top priority.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar sought strict action against those found involved in "intimidating innocent students" hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri students will not only affect their studies but will inevitably make them susceptible to violent attacks across the country," he said.

Three Kashmiri students of the AMU were suspended and booked under sedition after they allegedly tried to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in north Kashmir on Thursday.

Sagar said hundreds of students from the state are currently studying at various universities throughout the country to secure their future.

"Such unfortunate incidents where students are being harassed on one pretext or the other are happening at a time when the incumbent Governor's administration is making tall claims about the propensity to engage with the youth of Kashmir," he said.

The NC general secretary urged the Governor's administration to make safety and security of the students of Jammu and Kashmir studying in various universities across the country a top priority.

He also implored upon the incumbent administration to take up the matter with the respective state governments "where the students are being targeted and harassed".