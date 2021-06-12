AMU Admission 2021: Online application process for UG courses begins; check documents required

AMU Admission 2021: Here's a checklist of documents required for admission to the Aligarh Muslim University

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started the application process for its undergraduate (UG) programmes. Interested candidates can apply and submit their application forms by visiting the official website amucontrollerexams.com. They should note that the last date to fill and submit the registration form is 8 July without a late fee and 15 July with a late fee of Rs 300.

The university has informed that the entire application process for admission will be done online. Therefore, candidates are not required to send any documents including the confirmation page to the university via post, fax, or by hand.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the university reads, “The percentage of marks secured by a candidate at the qualifying examination, falling short by even a decimal fraction shall not be rounded off to the next whole number. Similarly, if the age falls short or exceeds even by a single day, the candidate shall not be eligible for admission”.

What documents are required for AMU Admission 2021?

Before submitting the application form, candidates must have all the necessary documents in place. Here's a checklist of documents required for admission to the Aligarh Muslim University:

A scanned copy of the date of birth or high school certificate. A scanned copy of the mark sheet of the qualifying examination (if the marks sheet is not available for the qualifying examination, then the mark sheet of the preceding year should be uploaded). Scanned copy of documents in support of a claim under a special category (if any). Candidates applying for admission to MTech courses will also require a scanned copy of a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scorecard. Scanned copy of documents in support of professional experience (only for candidates applying for admission to BE course) Scanned copy of no objection certificate (NOC) from the employer (if the candidate is employed at present) Candidates must upload all documents in JPG/JPEG format only and their individual size should lie between 200 KB to 2MB.

Meanwhile, for postgraduate (PG) courses, the admission process will begin on 22 June. Candidates can submit their AMU 2021 application forms without a late fee till 20 July and with a late fee of Rs 300 by 27 July.