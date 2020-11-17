AMU admission 2020: Aligarh Muslim University entrance exam answer key released at amucontrollerexams.com

The university has released the answer key for admission test courses for programmes including MSc Biotechnology, BSc Agriculture, BA Honours, Foreign Languages and MSW

Aligarh Muslim University released the AMU answer key 2020 on its website - amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the varsity and check their responses.

The university has released the answer key for admission test courses for programmes including MSc Biotechnology, BSc Agriculture, BA Honours, Foreign Languages and MSW.

The varsity has also released answer key for departmental courses such as MSc industrial Chemistry and MA International and West Asian Studies. The AMU answer key 2020 has been released in the PDF format.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key. The University will consider the challenges raised by the students before releasing the final answer key.

The AMU entrance examinations for various courses for admission to 2020-21 academic year is being held between 1 November and 5 December.

Steps to Check AMU answer key 2020:

Step 1: Go to Aligarh Muslim University's website - amucontrollerexams.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions AMU answer key 2020.

Step 3: Select the subject whose answer key you want to check.

Step 4: The answer key will open in PDF document.

Step 5: Match your responses against the answer key and raise objections, if any.

Direct link to check AMU answer key 2020

The result of Aligarh Muslim University entrance exam will be based on the final answer key which will be released by the varsity soon.